Hospitals cite obesity, mental health, cancer among top health priorities in assessments

A joint study by Cape Girardeau's hospitals, in cooperation with several county health departments, has identified a number of community health concerns hospital officials said they will address in the coming years.

Among them: mental health services, certain chronic disease and forms of cancer, obesity and health care affordability.

Overall results of the hospital's 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) study were presented Thursday to about 30 participants of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Cape program.

Saint Francis Health System and SoutheastHEALTH collaborated to collect information about health concerns in Cape Girardeau County as well as in Bollinger, Scott and Stoddard counties. The four counties comprise the primary service area for both Southeast and Saint Francis.

All not-for-profit hospitals and health care systems -- including the Cape Girardeau hospitals -- are required under the Affordable Care Act of 2010 to conduct CHNA studies every three years to maintain their tax-exempt status.

"It's the law," Christy LeGrand from Saint Francis told the Leadership Cape group. LeGrand is a development officer and grants administrator at Saint Francis and helped lead the CHNA study team along with Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development at Southeast.

Over the course of several months starting in 2018, the hospitals and county health departments surveyed a representative cross section of 237 residents of the four counties, conducted six focus groups and collected demographic data and other information from numerous sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, various social service agencies, public health officials and local governments.