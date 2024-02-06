Horse-drawn carriages in St. Louis lack enforcement of rules

ST. LOUIS — The long-debated issue of horse-drawn carriages on St. Louis streets has resurfaced as the businesses lack enforcement of regulations.

Local lawyer Dan Kolde recently saw a horse slowly pulling a carriage among the sea of cars during rush hour, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He contacted the Metropolitan Taxicab Commission to ask why they weren’t enforcing a city rule that prevents horse carriages from running during rush hour.

Commission officials said it no longer was enforcing any regulations regarding the carriages because of a judge’s order. The city itself wasn’t enforcing them because it had an agreement that left it up to the commission.

“I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I thought we had this resolved,” said Kolde, who long has pressed the city about the horse-carriage issue on behalf of a group called the St. Louis Animal Rights Team. “You wouldn’t let me drive my car around with no insurance or training. It’s unsafe for the public, and it’s unsafe for the horses.”