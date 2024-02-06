Hope Children's Home preparing for new phase

Set off Jackson's East Main Street is a three-story, red brick house offering hope. Hope for children, hope for families and hope for a community. The Hope Children's Home is reopening its doors to children Jan. 7, with a refreshed mission.

"The main goal of this house is going to be to get [the children] prepared so that when they either go back home or they go to a foster family, they have the essentials," Paul Aydelott said. "The goal is to have them here just temporary: 30 days."

Paul and his wife, Patricia Aydelott, are the new "house parents" of the Hope Children's Home and are looking forward to being part of the organization and its mission, they said.

Olive Caruso, 10, holds two lit candles in the front yard of the Hope Children's Home in honor of children in foster care Sunday during the Light Up the Night candle vigil in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Their role as house parents is based on the foundation of giving the children -- who come in to the home for the 30-day time span -- a sense of schedule and organization. Ensuring the children who come into the home have their birth certificate, their Social Security card, an updated physical and a recent dental cleaning are just a few of the pieces the Aydelotts will help put together before the children either return home to their biological families or move to a compatible foster family.

"It's 'The Brady Bunch' on a foster level," Paul Aydelott said.

The Aydelotts are parents to three children -- two biological children, Kelsey, 17, and Lewis, 15, and their adopted daughter, Johanna, 17.

"They have been a great asset to my wife and to us," Paul Aydelott said.

Fostering for just shy of four years, the Aydelotts are focusing on family.

Iris Caruso, 3, visits a home April 28 in Jackson as part of the Tours for Hope. KASSI JACKSON

"We're not just fostering children, we're fostering the whole family thinking," Patricia Aydelott said. "That is their mother and father regardless of the situation, but not every mother and father knows how to parent. So we step in to that parent role for a short amount of time, hoping for reunification."

The difference between fostering and adopting is important to note, according to Patricia Aydelott.

"Fostering is to hope for the reunification," she said.