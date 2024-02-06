Homicide victim identified; police seek person of interest

Police have identified the Cape Girardeau man shot to death Saturday and are seeking another man in connection with the homicide, according to a news release.

Jimmy Latray Walker, 22, was found in the 700 block of South Sprigg Street shortly after a shooting a few blocks away at Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Walker was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is seeking a man named Randall Lewis of Cape Girardeau and Charleston, Missouri, whom police believe may have information about the homicide, according to a news release.

Randall Lewis

Dozens of bullet casings were found in the convenience-store parking lot, and several vehicles parked at the store were struck by bullets, Cape Girardeau Police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt told the Southeast Missourian on Saturday.