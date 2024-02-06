Homicide victim identified; police seek person of interest

Police have identified the Cape Girardeau man shot to death Saturday and are seeking another man in connection with the homicide, according to a news release.
Jimmy Latray Walker, 22, was found in the 700 block of South Sprigg Street shortly after a shooting a few blocks away at Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Walker was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is seeking a man named Randall Lewis of Cape Girardeau and Charleston, Missouri, whom police believe may have information about the homicide, according to a news release.
Dozens of bullet casings were found in the convenience-store parking lot, and several vehicles parked at the store were struck by bullets, Cape Girardeau Police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt told the Southeast Missourian on Saturday.
Schmidt did not confirm or deny whether investigators believe Walker’s killing is related to the killing of another Cape Girardeau man, Lavell Durden Jr., 49, about a month ago.
“We are following all leads at this time,” he said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or its anonymous tip line (573) 339-6313. The police department can also be reached by email at police@cityofcape.org or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.
