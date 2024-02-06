All sections
NewsJuly 28, 2020

Homicide investigators charge third suspect, identify 2 more wanted for questioning

With one suspect already in custody and charges filed against a second, a third suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the July 20 homicide of Anthony Miller. Robert E. Simmons Jr., 40, of Cape Girardeau was peacefully taken into custody Monday afternoon on charges for one Class A felony count of second-degree murder; two unclassified felony counts of armed criminal action; one Class B felony count of first-degree burglary; one class B felony count of first-degree attempted robbery and one Class D felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon. ...

Ben Matthews
Caution tape surrounds a crime scene behind an apartment building in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive on July 20 in Cape Girardeau.
Caution tape surrounds a crime scene behind an apartment building in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive on July 20 in Cape Girardeau.

With one suspect already in custody and charges filed against a second, a third suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the July 20 homicide of Anthony Miller.

Robert E. Simmons Jr.
Robert E. Simmons Jr.

Robert E. Simmons Jr., 40, of Cape Girardeau was peacefully taken into custody Monday afternoon on charges for one Class A felony count of second-degree murder; two unclassified felony counts of armed criminal action; one Class B felony count of first-degree burglary; one class B felony count of first-degree attempted robbery and one Class D felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Brandon M. Pratt
Brandon M. Pratt

Another suspect in the case, Brandon M. Pratt, 32, of Cape Girardeau was apprehended Friday in connection to the homicide and faces the same set of felony charges as Simmons.

Clarence J. Smith
Clarence J. Smith

Clarence J. Smith, 28, of Cape Girardeau was charged Friday for his alleged involvement in the homicide. Smith faces five of the six charges filed against Simmons and Pratt, with the exception being the Class D felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

As of Monday evening, Smith remains at large.

Robert E. Simmons Jr.
Robert E. Simmons Jr.
Derrick D. Stafford
Derrick D. Stafford
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad homicide investigation now enters a second week, and police issued a news release Monday afternoon seeking public assistance in locating two 20-year-olds believed to have information about the incident — Jaden T. Young of Cape Girardeau and Derrick D. Stafford of Mounds, Illinois.

Jaden T. Young
Jaden T. Young

According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau detective Jerry Franks, investigators viewed footage from a video surveillance system in the apartment where the homicide occurred and determined five people entered the apartment through a kitchen door.

“Several of the subjects were armed with firearms and were wearing masks to cover their faces,” according to the probable-cause statement. “As the subjects made their way through the apartment, they turned the cameras toward the wall to hide their activities.”

Franks stated one of the subjects removed his mask and looked into one of the cameras on the second floor of the apartment before it was disabled by another suspect, and the footage showed a tattoo on the unmasked suspect’s right inner forearm.

The unmasked suspect was the second person to enter the apartment, and did so with a drawn gun pointed “in a ready position,” according to the probable-cause statement.

Clarence J. Smith
Clarence J. Smith

One day after the homicide, investigators publicly shared the surveillance photos of the unmasked suspect and two masked suspects.

After receiving public assistance, Franks stated investigators located prior booking photos of Pratt showing a tattoo matching the one seen in surveillance footage of the unmasked suspect’s arm. Body-camera footage was also located showing Pratt wearing shoes during a July 17 arrest for driving while intoxicated that matched those worn by the unmasked suspect on surveillance footage, according to the probable cause-statement.

Charges against Pratt and Smith were filed Friday by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Scott T. Reinagel, and signed by Judge Scott A. Lipke — both with $1 million cash-only bonds. Simmons is being held without bond.

Anyone with any further information related to the case may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 339-6621 or its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. Those wishing to contact police via text message may text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Advertisement
