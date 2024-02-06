The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad homicide investigation now enters a second week, and police issued a news release Monday afternoon seeking public assistance in locating two 20-year-olds believed to have information about the incident — Jaden T. Young of Cape Girardeau and Derrick D. Stafford of Mounds, Illinois.

Jaden T. Young

According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau detective Jerry Franks, investigators viewed footage from a video surveillance system in the apartment where the homicide occurred and determined five people entered the apartment through a kitchen door.

“Several of the subjects were armed with firearms and were wearing masks to cover their faces,” according to the probable-cause statement. “As the subjects made their way through the apartment, they turned the cameras toward the wall to hide their activities.”

Franks stated one of the subjects removed his mask and looked into one of the cameras on the second floor of the apartment before it was disabled by another suspect, and the footage showed a tattoo on the unmasked suspect’s right inner forearm.

The unmasked suspect was the second person to enter the apartment, and did so with a drawn gun pointed “in a ready position,” according to the probable-cause statement.

Clarence J. Smith

One day after the homicide, investigators publicly shared the surveillance photos of the unmasked suspect and two masked suspects.

After receiving public assistance, Franks stated investigators located prior booking photos of Pratt showing a tattoo matching the one seen in surveillance footage of the unmasked suspect’s arm. Body-camera footage was also located showing Pratt wearing shoes during a July 17 arrest for driving while intoxicated that matched those worn by the unmasked suspect on surveillance footage, according to the probable cause-statement.

Charges against Pratt and Smith were filed Friday by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Scott T. Reinagel, and signed by Judge Scott A. Lipke — both with $1 million cash-only bonds. Simmons is being held without bond.

Anyone with any further information related to the case may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 339-6621 or its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. Those wishing to contact police via text message may text “CAPEPD” to 847411.