Homemade Halloween: Families forsake store-bought costumes

Halloween costumes from a store on average can cost $20 to $50, depending on the style and quality. However, not everyone buys their costumes. Some still take their time to make their own for themselves and/or family members.
Rachel O'Loughlin of Chaffee, Missouri, thought of herself as a creative person and in 2015 started to create her own costumes in order to attend a previous employer's annual costume party.
"I am also stubborn and I don't like to spend a ton of money on things that aren't going to be used for a long time. So I would rather just make it if I can," she explained. "I also just take pride in making my own stuff, so that was also an influence as to why I wanted to do that myself. To kind of get to, show people, 'Hey, I made that.'"
Her first costume she made for herself was Minnie Mouse with the next year she dressed up as Edward Scissorhands. She said her Edward Scissorhands costume, while it was very fun, was complicated due to her going all out with learning how to put fake scars on her face for makeup.
"Edward Scissorhands probably would be my favorite that I made and a big reason for that was because no one there were people who didn't recognize me. I guess I surprised myself because it's not like I have this magical ability to do costume makeup. I learned how to make fake scars on my face, and that was really cool. My family and I still talk about that costume. I got to have fun with it."
Now, as a mother herself, O'Loughlin has switched gears and started to create costumes for her children.
To find inspiration for costumes for them she looks online for age-appropriate costumes and goes from there.
This year her daughter liked last year's costumer so much -- an octopus -- she wants to reuse it.
Each time she has created a costume, the cost has been on the lower side of $20 because she uses items she had around the house.
Growing up in a family with six children, Sarah Seabaugh of Chaffee knew she wanted to create her family's costumes when the time came.
For the last nine years. she has, for the most part, created each of her children's costumes.
"My parents couldn't afford to buy outfits for all of us. So my parents always made ours, and I always thought it was so cool. When I started to have kids, I told myself that I was gonna make my own, too, because if my mom can do it, then I can do it," she said.
While her children are still young and do not help much with the creation of the costumes, they do enjoy wearing them. Seabaugh said she thinks her children take pride in their costumes because they feel more important, that their parents didn't just go to the store and 'throw down some money for a cheaply made costume'. I actually put time and effort into it."
Seabaugh said each year's creations generally follow a theme -- "The Addams Family", "Inside Out", "Frozen" and "The Little Mermaid" among them.
Of the costumes, she has her favorites. Olaf, from "Frozen" is one of them. Her other favorite is when she created a mermaid tail for her daughter to be Ariel from "The Little Mermaid".
When making the tail, she used a pair of pants and sewed the legs together so her daughter could wear it and make the tail move, much like a mythical mermaid.
This year Seabaugh's son decided to be a cheeseball.
Growing up with handmade costumes, Seabaugh said she really enjoyed them and the uniqueness which came with them.
"I remember, I know this sounds weird, I was a picnic table. Everybody laughs because it's so random, but it actually really is a neat and fun idea. I've tried to convince any one of my children to be the picnic table, and they're like 'No mom, that is stupid.'"
