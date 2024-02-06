Homemade Halloween: Families forsake store-bought costumes

Halloween costumes from a store on average can cost $20 to $50, depending on the style and quality. However, not everyone buys their costumes. Some still take their time to make their own for themselves and/or family members.

Rachel O'Loughlin of Chaffee, Missouri, thought of herself as a creative person and in 2015 started to create her own costumes in order to attend a previous employer's annual costume party.

"I am also stubborn and I don't like to spend a ton of money on things that aren't going to be used for a long time. So I would rather just make it if I can," she explained. "I also just take pride in making my own stuff, so that was also an influence as to why I wanted to do that myself. To kind of get to, show people, 'Hey, I made that.'"

Her first costume she made for herself was Minnie Mouse with the next year she dressed up as Edward Scissorhands. She said her Edward Scissorhands costume, while it was very fun, was complicated due to her going all out with learning how to put fake scars on her face for makeup.

"Edward Scissorhands probably would be my favorite that I made and a big reason for that was because no one there were people who didn't recognize me. I guess I surprised myself because it's not like I have this magical ability to do costume makeup. I learned how to make fake scars on my face, and that was really cool. My family and I still talk about that costume. I got to have fun with it."

Members of the Seabaugh dress as characters from the movie "Frozen". Submitted

Now, as a mother herself, O'Loughlin has switched gears and started to create costumes for her children.

To find inspiration for costumes for them she looks online for age-appropriate costumes and goes from there.

This year her daughter liked last year's costumer so much -- an octopus -- she wants to reuse it.

Each time she has created a costume, the cost has been on the lower side of $20 because she uses items she had around the house.

Family tradition

The Seabaugh family dressed up as emotions from the movie "Inside Out". Submitted