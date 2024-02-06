Homecomers returns next week to uptown Jackson

The 115th Jackson Homecomers makes its return next week.

American Legion Post 158 will host the event, originally begun in 1907, from Tuesday through July 30 in uptown Jackson.

The event is free to attend and will include carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for $1 for gift certificates at various businesses including Ross Furniture & Bedding, Buchheit of Jackson and Ken's Ace Hardware.

Food vendors of the event will include Lil Country Store of Jackson, McAlister's Deli of Cape Girardeau, Craig & Molly's Hutch food truck, Sugar Chic Creamery of Cape Girardeau and Willy Bill's BBQ of New Madrid, Missouri.

Street closures

On Sunday, several streets will be closed so Homecomers rides and booths may be set up, according to a news release from Rodney Bollinger, director of the city's administrative services. The 200 and 300 blocks of South High Street (between Adams and Madison streets) and the south half of Court Street, in front of City Hall, will be closed to traffic beginning at 1 p.m., Bollinger said.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, and continuing to the end of Homecomers on July 30, all of South High Street (between Main and Madison streets), all of Main Street (between Barton and Missouri streets), the south half of Court Street and the South half of Barton Street will be closed to traffic, according to the release.

To help with traffic flow during, Adams and Jefferson streets at their intersections with South High Street will be open to traffic between 11 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. the next day, Bollinger said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during these times.