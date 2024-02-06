Home tour for foster-care efforts to be April 27

The vision for the event is to help fund the “rapidly growing need for foster care in our community by making sure children who have been taken into emergency foster care have a loving and stable family environment,” according to a news release issued by the Hope for One More organization. “From providing an emergency foster care home where children can go immediately upon entering foster care to providing homes through community awareness efforts, community awareness efforts, foster family education, support and advocacy programs; none of it would be possible without community members. ...”

More than 2,800 children in foster care in Southeast Missouri, the group stated.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.facebook.com/hopeforonemore or in person at Area Properties Real Estate-River Region, First Missouri State Bank locations and at the Hope for One More Foster Family Support and Advocacy Center in downtown Cape Girardeau. The tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.