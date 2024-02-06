History Center to open research lab

The Cape Girardeau County History Center is growing and expanding, and plans are moving ahead for a separate site devoted solely to researchers accessing certain materials, said director Carla Jordan.

That site will be just 20 steps away from the History Center, at 110 S. High St., Jordan said.

"It's very handy," Jordan said. "It's a place for study and research, for quieter activities."

The History Center at 102 S. High St. in uptown Jackson opened in 2015, and in addition to exhibits and events, has hosted an ever-widening offering of activities, Jordan said.

"We are victims of our own success," Jordan said.

The History Center recently underwent extensive renovations, including expanded restrooms and storage areas.

Those renovations reduced the space formerly used by researchers who wanted to access the Center's collections, Jordan said.

"We don't have a good place for people to research and look at the paper collections," she said.

The collections include rare gems that are important to researchers, Jordan said: field notes from the Civil War, manuscripts on Southeast Missouri families, the Lorimier Founders Collection (which includes furniture, personal effects and documents from the family and descendants of Louis Lorimier, Cape Girardeau's founder) and other items help tell the story of Southeast Missouri.

The collections are catalogued, Jordan said, but not accessible because there isn't a good space that is both quiet and secure.

Hopefully, the new site will address that, she said.