The balance between preserving historic places and meeting present needs can be tough, acknowledged a Jackson school district official.

But one site is safe for now — despite being placed on a list of endangered buildings.

The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation (or Missouri Preservation) announced its 2017 list of historic places in peril. Of 13 properties across the state, the Lincoln School building in Jackson was the only site listed in Cape Girardeau County and one of only two school buildings.

According to the list released by Missouri Preservation, Jackson’s first record of a school serving the African-American community was in 1892 at 107 Cherry St., near the present-day Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department building. In 1894, the list states, the first Lincoln School on Union Street was built but destroyed in a 1946 flood.

Built in 1947, the second Lincoln School stands vacant and unused near the intersection of South Oklahoma and West Jefferson streets, across from Jackson High School’s football stadium.

The former Lincoln School building stands on the corner of Oklahoma and West Jefferson streets in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS

The school was used to educate black children until 1953, when Jackson’s schools were integrated. For two years after, the building was used for kindergarten and first grades.

It was remodeled into offices in the late 1950s, the list states, and remained in use until 1988, when the building again was remodeled for Support Services.

The sign still stands outside the building, though Support Services has not occupied the building for some time, schools superintendent John Link said by phone Wednesday.

“At this point in time, there’s really no plan specifically for that area,” Link said.

In June, the district demolished the old Jackson High School, referred to as “Old A,” to make way for a building that would allow freshmen to join the rest of the high school students. That building is under construction and should be ready for students in August.

Link said the new construction should address district growth for the foreseeable future.