Hiring fair slated for Monday in Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri State University and the local Missouri Job Center will host what's being called "a drive through hiring" event from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

The location is the SEMO parking lot at 920 Broadway, across the street from Burrito-Ville restaurant.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hand out bags with flyers, pamphlets and other information about area employers looking for workers.

In an Oct. 16 report released by U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there is a current labor surplus in the U.S. construction industry, but other hiring sectors continue to go begging for qualified employees.

"Durable goods manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade and education and health services (all) have a labor shortage," the report read.

Rob Gilligan

Rob Gilligan

"Even if every unemployed person with experience in the durable goods manufacturing industry were employed, the industry would only fill around 75% of vacant jobs."