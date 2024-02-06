All sections
February 11, 2021

Highway patrol responds to several accidents Wednesday morning

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several weather-related accidents Wednesday morning throughout the area. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, Troop E, which includes Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger and Butler counties, has responded to 52 calls for service, 17 stranded motorists, 31 car accidents and nine injury accidents as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. No fatalities were reported...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A City of Cape Girardeau Public Works truck dispenses salt onto Broadway on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
A City of Cape Girardeau Public Works truck dispenses salt onto Broadway on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several weather-related accidents Wednesday morning throughout the area.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, Troop E, which includes Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger and Butler counties, has responded to 52 calls for service, 17 stranded motorists, 31 car accidents and nine injury accidents as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. No fatalities were reported.

Be careful

With winter weather impacting driving conditions, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers several tips for people who must brave the weather.

Before even leaving home, the NHTSA recommends making sure your vehicle has been recently serviced, checking for recalled parts, reading the manual and being familiar with the vehicle's safety features and checking the weather, road conditions and traffic before beginning a trip. It's advised to not rush through a trip and let someone know your route and anticipated arrival time, just in case.

For people with electric and hybrid vehicles, the NHTSA recommends plugging the vehicle in when not in use, so long as it has a thermal heating pack for the battery, and starting the car to preheat the interior before unplugging.

The NHTSA also recommends stocking the vehicle with items to help with common winter-driving related tasks and supplies needed in an emergency. These items include a snow shovel, broom and ice scraper; sand, kitty litter or other abrasive materials in case the vehicle gets stuck in the snow; jumper cables, a flashlight and warning devices such as flares and emergency markers; blankets to protect from the cold; and a cellphone with a charger, water, food and any necessary medicine for longer trips or when driving in lightly populated areas.

For more tips on staying safe while driving in winter weather, visit www.nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips.

Local News
