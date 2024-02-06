Highway 61 work in Jackson starts Monday

Morning rush hour traffic in Jackson Monday, Oct. 2, is expected to be out of the ordinary, thanks to the 6 a.m. launch of Route 61 improvements overseen by Missouri Department of Transportation and authorized by the state Highways and Transportation Commission.

The estimated 13-month project, which includes road closures, has a price tag of $7,086,940 will:

U.S. Route 61 bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson is seen during morning rush hour traffic Friday, Sept. 29. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced during a 13-month construction project to begin Monday, Oct. 2 and overseen by Penzel Construction. Jeff Long

replace the U.S. 61 bridge over Hubble Creek;

add turn lanes at Route D (Farmington Road) and Mary Street;

make pavement and sidewalk improvements on U.S. 61 from north of the uptown roundabout to Route D.

A city official had this advice for motorists navigating U.S. 61 as the work week begins.

"Plan your route and leave early. I think the first few days of the project will be rather chaotic and then (motorists) will settle in and adjust to the (disruption)," said Janet Sanders, director of Jackson's public works department, who said MoDOT has put up six digital signs in strategic locations to inform and guide drivers. "There are also signs on Interstate 55 to try to keep large truck traffic on that road to exit 99. Farmington Road is not a truck route; it's our detour but it's not for big trucks."

Phil Penzel is president of Jackson's Penzel Construction, the general contractor on the project.

"(The closure area) is from the corner of Hope and Washington streets to the North High Street entrance for the municipal pool and City Park," Penzel said. "That pool/park entrance will remain open as long as we can until the entrance is relocated. The road in front of First Presbyterian Church will remain open."