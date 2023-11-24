Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for electrical work on Chester Bridge

Highway 51 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform electrical work on the Chester (Illinois) Bridge over the Mississippi River. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, this section of highway is from County Road 946 near Claryville, Missouri, to East Kaskaskia Street in Chester. The work will take place daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 15. A flagging crew will help direct traffic during the work, the release said.