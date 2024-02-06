All sections
NewsJune 22, 2022

Highway 51 in Perry Co. reduced for Chester Bridge rehab

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rehabilitation of the Chester Bridge, including pavement work and some minor structural steel repairs, will begin soon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting Perryville and Chester, Illinois, via Missouri Highway 51/Illinois Route 150...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rehabilitation of the Chester Bridge, including pavement work and some minor structural steel repairs, will begin soon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting Perryville and Chester, Illinois, via Missouri Highway 51/Illinois Route 150.

As work progresses, Highway 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction in the vicinity of the bridge, said a MoDOT news release. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone, and work will begin July 5. The project should be completed by Dec. 1.

Width restrictions will mean large equipment, such as combines, will be unable to cross the bridge during the rehab project.

"The Missouri Department of Transportation will allow large equipment to pass once during construction. We plan to make the bridge available at full width for 72 hours," said Chester Bridge deputy project director Benji Philpot. "Once the date is set, MoDOT will provide notice two weeks in advance."

The structure is safe for travel, although it is in poor condition, the release said. Traffic will continue to use the existing structure as a new Chester Bridge is constructed. The project team is working through the design-build process.

Additional details about the Chester Bridge are available at www.modot.org/chesterbridge.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

