Highway 51 in Perry Co. reduced for Chester Bridge rehab

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rehabilitation of the Chester Bridge, including pavement work and some minor structural steel repairs, will begin soon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting Perryville and Chester, Illinois, via Missouri Highway 51/Illinois Route 150.

As work progresses, Highway 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction in the vicinity of the bridge, said a MoDOT news release. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone, and work will begin July 5. The project should be completed by Dec. 1.