High staff vaccination rates help nursing homes beat COVID

ST. LOUIS — Nursing homes in Missouri with the vast majority of staff vaccinated tend to have strikingly lower rates of COVID-19 cases among residents, according to federal records, a trend that may offer broader lessons about the virus and how it can be slowed.

Many nursing homes in the state had six, seven or even eight in 10 employees vaccinated, but still recorded relatively high virus caseloads among residents this year. But all the homes with 90% or more of their staff vaccinated saw caseloads — and deaths — dip to near zero.

"Back in November and December, when you had a person turn positive, you knew you were going to find other people in the home that were positive. Because there was no protection at all, pre-vaccine," said Dr. Charles Crecelius, medical director for two St. Louis-area nursing homes and an elder care specialist for BJC Medical Group. "Now ... I can't say it's not happening. But the average outbreak, there's a couple people, and you get it clamped down."

"We've showed, in nursing homes: Vaccines work," Crecelius continued. "They really dramatically lower the case rate and the death rate."

Nursing homes are at a crossroads. In the coming weeks, the federal government will release a rule requiring all employees to get vaccinated at facilities certified to receive Medicare and Medicaid dollars, but nursing home leaders worry some staff will quit when faced with such a mandate. At the same time, the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., and — while case rates are well below the devastating levels of last year — nursing homes are still reporting some outbreaks.

Missouri nursing homes with very high staff vaccination rates have generally had low case rates over the course of 2021, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services COVID-19 infection, death and vaccination data.

Local researchers analyzed the data and found similar patterns. Looking at records from more than 500 Missouri nursing homes between May 24 and Aug. 29, "as the percent of vaccinated staff increased, the risk of COVID-19 infections among residents significantly decreased," wrote researchers, including senior author and Saint Louis University professor Enbal Shacham, in a paper submitted for publication last week.

The data didn't always provide a clear trend, suggesting other factors played a role. For instance, some nursing homes with very low vaccination rates also reported very low resident case rates. And Shacham's study found nursing homes with more residents had higher odds of infections, and also increasing case rates in the surrounding county boosted the odds of infection among the nursing home's residents.

But the U.S., too, indicated staff vaccination played a large role in resident infection rates: In a news release earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, said U.S. nursing homes with 75% or lower staff vaccination rates have higher rates of preventable COVID-19 infections.

Chipping away

Vaccinations began for Missouri nursing home residents and staff Dec. 28. By that point, nursing homes statewide had reported nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases, and almost 3,000 deaths, according to federal data, or about 44% of the state's total reported virus deaths.

Through the rest of winter, and into spring, weekly case and death counts in Missouri nursing homes declined.

Momentum has been building toward vaccine mandates for nursing home workers, with a sweeping federal requirement expected in coming weeks. More than 84% of nursing home residents are now immunized in Missouri.

But seniors still represent 15% of the state's cases and 81% of the deaths. And despite months of effort, only about half of the state's nursing home employees have been vaccinated, making Missouri the third-worst in the nation, trailed only by Florida and Louisiana.

Maries Manor, a 98-bed nursing home about 25 miles northwest of Rolla, has a 100% vaccination rate among residents. Most were immunized during the facility's first COVID-19 vaccine clinic, Administrator Josh Cross said recently. But getting employees vaccinated has been more difficult.

Cross said over the past eight months, he has been constantly trying to educate, alleviate fears and provide incentives. At one point, he offered unvaccinated employees $25 to get a first dose. Cross talked to employees again and again, before each monthly vaccine clinic.

"Slowly but surely, it worked," Cross said. "I chipped away at so many people who were not going to get it."

As of Aug. 22, the facility had 82% of staff fully vaccinated, and Cross said 91% had a first dose.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maries Manor has reported 18 COVID-19 cases among its residents, and three deaths, according to CMS data. All of the cases and deaths were reported before Jan. 24.

Cross said he'd prefer all visitors be vaccinated, too, "but we know in rural Missouri that's very, very unlikely." In Maries County, 35% of the population has received a first dose of vaccine, and 32% has been fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Vaccine mandates

On Aug. 18, President Joe Biden announced the nursing home staff vaccine mandate. On Aug. 26, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced vaccine requirements for workers in high-risk settings, including nursing homes and schools.