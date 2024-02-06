High demand leading to lengthy delays for passports

The U.S. State Department advised, because of "unprecedented demand", it is taking an estimated to 10 to 13 weeks to process routine passport applications.

Per the department's website, www.travel.state.gov, all Americans are encouraged to check their passport expiration date before making any definitive plans for international travel and to take action to renew their passport well in advance of planned departure dates.

The site also stated expedited applications may take up to seven to nine weeks to process, and neither estimate includes mailing times.

Jeff Seyer, the main passport agent at Cape Girardeau post office, said after a customer's application materials are compiled, they are sent to a central office in Philadelphia and can take another five to 10 business days added on top of the processing times.

When COVID-19 international travel restrictions were lifted, the number of applications for passports increased, and the department's website stated demand is on track to set the highest record, "far surpassing volumes seen during previous surges."

Seyer said, before COVID-19, the typical processing time was four to six weeks.

He said his office has already mailed out 529 applications since January. By comparison, they sent off a total of 691 in all of 2022.