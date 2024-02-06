Here. gives platform to high school artists, writers

High school students interested in pursuing writing or visual arts have a new program to help share and hone their skills: Here. literary magazine, a rustmedia initiative looking for participants now.

Students in grades nine through 12 who are looking to publish their poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or artwork are eligible, said Mia Pohlman, founder and coordinator of Here., and writer and editor for rustmedia, a marketing agency in Cape Girardeau owned by Rust Communications, which also owns the Southeast Missourian.

The first issue of the magazine is expected in May, Pohlman said, and submissions will be open through April 8 at www.herelit.com. She said Here. is planned to be published annually.

Submissions are open to work created in class or outside of class time, Pohlman said.

But the magazine itself is just the beginning, she said.

“Growing up in the Midwest, there aren’t always a ton of examples of people who are working writers or artists,” Pohlman said. “We want students to be able to see that being a writer or artist is an attainable job you can do as an adult.”

To that end, Pohlman said, the team behind Here. is recruiting members of the community who make their living in the arts to give workshops in classrooms, in hopes students who might not have thought about a career in the arts could have an interest sparked.

“Anything you do leads to the next thing,” Pohlman said. “We think it’s important to provide students with that first nudge that will hopefully open doors for the next, bigger thing they want.”

So who’s choosing the pieces for publication?