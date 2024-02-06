Sports photojournalists must capture action and feats of athleticism, but sports feature images are the heart and soul of sports photography.

There's a difference between action sports photography and the feature images that illustrate the center of a sports community.

What qualifies as a sports feature image can vary, but essentially it's those photos away from the action of the game.

One of the great aspects of sports in general is its role in the society. The wins and losses get recorded in history, but the bonds among athletes are forged for years to come.

These images show more than just who scored the most points in a game or who looks best on the stat sheet. When a team pulls off the double-overtime district championship win, the photojournalist rushes to the floor with the athletes and fans to capture the jubilation.