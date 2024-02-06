Healthy Blue is celebrating the reopening of its Cape Girardeau Welcome Center with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, July 25.

According to www.HealthyBluemo.com, “Healthy Blue is a Medicaid product offered by Missouri Care, Inc” and its Cape Girardeau Welcome Center is located at 272 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Healthy Blue community relations representative Zedrick Mitchell said the building had a grand opening before Missouri Care's name changed to Healthy Blue.

He said there have been some changes to the building since its renovation.

"We now have two what we call collaboration rooms," Mitchell said. "Maybe you have some PHI information you want to share but you don't want it to be heard by, you know, people in the welcome center, so that you can go out to these two collaboration rooms that have doors and allow a little more privacy."

He said they've also added two 65-inch TVs to the facility, as well.

At the start of the reopening ceremony will be a welcome from Mitchell and director of Medicaid plan marketing Ken Nichols, then greetings from state Rep. Holly Thompson Rehder.