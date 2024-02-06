Health insurance open enrollment begins today

Despite uncertainty in Washington, the Affordable Care Act remains in place and still requires everyone to have health insurance. The open enrollment period for the ACA policies begins today.
The open-enrollment period is short, extending only through Dec. 15, said Gina Harper, a licensed Affordable Care Act navigator with East Missouri Action Agency at 1111 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.
“The big things people need to keep in mind, despite anything you may hear otherwise, it’s still the law of the land. Everyone still needs health insurance,” Harper said by phone Tuesday.
Harper said she expects no changes to the law for 2018, though it’s possible changes will occur down the road.
If a person is re-enrolling, Harper said, he or she likely will receive a letter from his or her current provider. Harper said she’s received calls from people confused about the letter’s information.
“Don’t follow that [letter],” Harper said. “Call me or someone else who can help you.”
Harper said the letter might not adequately address each person’s requirements.
“This is definitely based on an individual situation,” Harper said.
Rates are based on age, income, where a person lives and the number of dependents, among other factors.
A single person who lives in Cape Girardeau making $25,000 per year will have rates different than a single person with two dependents, even if all other factors are the same, Harper said.
“It’s absolutely worth checking,” Harper said. “There are rates cheaper than the tax penalty would be.”
Harper said she can help people update online profiles and review a taxpayer’s information.
“I want to stress, assistance is still available,” Harper said, although she has appointments scheduled to Nov. 20 as of Tuesday afternoon.
“My services are free,” Harper said, and she encouraged people to call East Missouri Action Agency at (573) 334-2516 if they want assistance.
She and two other licensed navigators cover several counties, among them Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, and counties north to Jefferson County.
Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation assists people south of Cape Girardeau, Harper added.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 1121 Linden St. also helps with enrollment, Harper said.
Dean Puckett is a federal health-care navigator with Saint Louis Effort for AIDS and works on a grant to help people living with HIV/AIDS enroll in health-care plans, he said by phone Tuesday.
Puckett said he helps people enroll and understand how to use their insurance plans.
Cross Trails Medical Center at 408 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau has help available, as well.
The East Missouri Action Agency also will hold two open labs — from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 and from noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 — at Cape Girardeau Public Library, with a licensed counselor available to help, Harper said.
More information about open enrollment is available at findlocalhelp.covermissouri.org.
