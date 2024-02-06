Health insurance open enrollment begins today

Despite uncertainty in Washington, the Affordable Care Act remains in place and still requires everyone to have health insurance. The open enrollment period for the ACA policies begins today.

The open-enrollment period is short, extending only through Dec. 15, said Gina Harper, a licensed Affordable Care Act navigator with East Missouri Action Agency at 1111 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

“The big things people need to keep in mind, despite anything you may hear otherwise, it’s still the law of the land. Everyone still needs health insurance,” Harper said by phone Tuesday.

Harper said she expects no changes to the law for 2018, though it’s possible changes will occur down the road.

If a person is re-enrolling, Harper said, he or she likely will receive a letter from his or her current provider. Harper said she’s received calls from people confused about the letter’s information.

“Don’t follow that [letter],” Harper said. “Call me or someone else who can help you.”

Harper said the letter might not adequately address each person’s requirements.

“This is definitely based on an individual situation,” Harper said.

Rates are based on age, income, where a person lives and the number of dependents, among other factors.

A single person who lives in Cape Girardeau making $25,000 per year will have rates different than a single person with two dependents, even if all other factors are the same, Harper said.

“It’s absolutely worth checking,” Harper said. “There are rates cheaper than the tax penalty would be.”

Harper said she can help people update online profiles and review a taxpayer’s information.

“I want to stress, assistance is still available,” Harper said, although she has appointments scheduled to Nov. 20 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“My services are free,” Harper said, and she encouraged people to call East Missouri Action Agency at (573) 334-2516 if they want assistance.