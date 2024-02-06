All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 25, 2022

Health board votes to proceed on renovation of PHC building in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a project reconfiguring PHC's lobby and renovating office space in the center's headquarters at 1121 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau. PHC's main building, also referred to as "Building A," was originally constructed in 1989...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Architect Amee Boettcher showing off plans for a planned new configuration for the lobby and offices of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to the county's health board trustees during their monthly meeting at Shawnee Park Center Tuesday. PHC members voted 5-0 to move ahead with the project.
Architect Amee Boettcher showing off plans for a planned new configuration for the lobby and offices of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to the county's health board trustees during their monthly meeting at Shawnee Park Center Tuesday. PHC members voted 5-0 to move ahead with the project.Nathan Gladden

Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a project reconfiguring PHC's lobby and renovating office space in the center's headquarters at 1121 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau.

PHC's main building, also referred to as "Building A," was originally constructed in 1989.

Jackson architect Amee Boettcher gave an extensive presentation to the five-member trustees panel but cautioned PHC members from depending on a fixed price tag for the work at this early stage given the volatility of material costs.

"With current construction, we can't count on a price from one hour to the next," Boettcher said.

"Even before COVID, we realized our front lobby area could provide more confidentiality," said PHC director Jane Wernsman, adding a re-imagining of the space could enable greater social distancing, in case an emergency such as COVID-19 arises again.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wernsman added the project's bid process should begin this summer with an eye toward completing the project, if all goes well, by April.

"We were in the preliminary stage of this (renovation plan) pre-COVID (and) I feel very comfortable with this," said PHC chairman John Freeze, with board vice chairwoman Georganne Syler adding "funding was lined up" before the pandemic.

Autumn Bivins-Grim, PHC assistant director, reported COVID cases in the county "have leveled off," while noting a slight but not unexpected increase in cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, typically caused by tick bites.

Board members discussed adding written or emailed comments as attachments to monthly board minutes, "in the event someone asked to see (those comments) later," said the newest addition to the panel, William Lewis, who was elected in April.

In the public comment section of the meeting, people spoke about baby formula media coverage and the monkeypox virus.

One commenter expressed a desire to see PHC's medical director, Dr. John J. Russell, at future monthly meetings.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy