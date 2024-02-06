Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a project reconfiguring PHC's lobby and renovating office space in the center's headquarters at 1121 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau.

PHC's main building, also referred to as "Building A," was originally constructed in 1989.

Jackson architect Amee Boettcher gave an extensive presentation to the five-member trustees panel but cautioned PHC members from depending on a fixed price tag for the work at this early stage given the volatility of material costs.

"With current construction, we can't count on a price from one hour to the next," Boettcher said.

"Even before COVID, we realized our front lobby area could provide more confidentiality," said PHC director Jane Wernsman, adding a re-imagining of the space could enable greater social distancing, in case an emergency such as COVID-19 arises again.