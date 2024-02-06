The Northern Virginia residence of Missouri’s junior U.S. senator was vandalized Monday night while his wife and youngest child were home, according to Sen. Josh Hawley.

Hawley shared on social media late Monday that while he was in Missouri, his wife and daughter, unable to travel, were threatened by a group of protesters.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” Hawley wrote. “They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence.”

A group known as ShutDownDC took credit for the protest, calling their effort a “candlelight vigil.” Demonstrators told The Washington Post they did not vandalize or knock on Hawley’s door.

Hawley responded to the Washington Post’s story on social media saying, “@washingtonpost this morning printing outright lies from the Antifa group who now describe themselves as sweet angels. BS. You screamed through bullhorns, shouted down my wife when she asked you to leave, vandalized property, pounded on our door, and terrorized neighbors.

“And didn’t have the guts to do it in daylight, but only under the cover of darkness so you could hide. You’re scum. And we won’t be intimidated.”

The Associated Press reported the protesters were peaceful and left when police explained they were violating local picketing laws, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to Hawley’s home around 7:45 p.m. after someone reported there were “people protesting in front of the house.” Officers who responded to the scene found the “people were peaceful,” master police officer Juan Vazquez, a spokesman for the Town of Vienna Police Department, told The Associated Press.