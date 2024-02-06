Hawley announces run for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS -- Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley will have to walk a tightrope between warring factions of the Republican party if he wants to unite the GOP and oust Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill from office in 2018.

Hawley, a 37-year-old in his first year of elected office, released a video Tuesday morning officially announcing his candidacy, although he signaled his intent months ago. McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by Trump and is considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents.

Hawley's earliest supporters include Missouri's moderate former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, 81, a scion of the state Republican establishment and a strong critic of Trump.

So it raised eyebrows when The Kansas City Star reported last week that Hawley also spoke with Trump's former White House strategist Steve Bannon, a nationalist firebrand who once declared that his news site, Breitbart, was "the platform for the alt-right."

Bannon has vowed to destroy Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by running insurgent candidates in Senate races across the country. Hawley doesn't appear to neatly fit the insurgent resume.

But so far, Missouri Republicans appear more worried about avoiding the mistakes of the past than their internal battles, in order to oust McCaskill.

Danforth said Hawley's communication with Bannon is "important for him to get elected."

Ryan Johnson, the former president of the conservative advocacy group Missouri Alliance for Freedom, said Hawley has seems to have united the party.