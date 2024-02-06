Harvest season in full swing

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Harvest season in Southeast Missouri is in full swing, although slightly behind the normal trends.

For the week ending Oct. 25, which is the most recent data available, corn harvested for grain was 72% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 81%, according to the Missouri Crop Progress and Condition Report.

Soybeans dropping leaves was 96%, compared to the 5-year average of 94%. Soybean harvest was 50% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 53%. Soybean condition was rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 22% fair, 55% good, and 18% excellent.

Cotton harvest was 31% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 68%. Cotton condition was rated 3% very poor, 11% poor, 38% fair, and 48% good.