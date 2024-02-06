Harvest season in full swing

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Harvest season in Southeast Missouri is in full swing, although slightly behind the normal trends.
For the week ending Oct. 25, which is the most recent data available, corn harvested for grain was 72% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 81%, according to the Missouri Crop Progress and Condition Report.
Soybeans dropping leaves was 96%, compared to the 5-year average of 94%. Soybean harvest was 50% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 53%. Soybean condition was rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 22% fair, 55% good, and 18% excellent.
Cotton harvest was 31% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 68%. Cotton condition was rated 3% very poor, 11% poor, 38% fair, and 48% good.
Rice harvest was 85% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 96%. Winter wheat planted progressed to 51%, compared to the 5-year average of 50%.
Winter wheat emerged was 30%, compared to the 5-year average of 28%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 11% poor, 39% fair, 43% good, and 6% excellent.
Rain and moisture have impacted when farmers can get in their fields to harvest their crops.
According to the Crop Progress Report, which is released every Monday, temperatures for the week ending Oct. 25 averaged 49.5 degrees, 4.8 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.18 inches statewide, 0.43 inches above average. There were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 25. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 23% short, 68% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 33% short and 60% adequate.
This past week, there were several days of rain, which also prevented farmers from working in their fields. However, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, forecasts sunny, clear days into the coming week.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.