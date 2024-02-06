Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate.
Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman, has made national headlines as she shatters women's swimming records.
Hartzler called out Thomas in a 30-second video titled "Coach" on YouTube.
"Women's sports are for women, not men pretending to be women," Hartzler said.
Hartzler's ad follows national debate on whether transgender athletes should participate in sports against athletes of the same gender. Those opposed argue at-birth biology puts trans women at an unfair advantage. Some supporters, including 300 swimmers who wrote to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in support of Thomas last week, say transgender athletes deserve to participate in safe and welcoming athletic environments.
In January, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to update the association's policy for transgender athletes. The policy will require athletes to document sport-specific testosterone levels starting this winter.
In her ad, Hartzler said she would not "look away while woke liberals destroy women's sports." Hartzler is a former teacher and track coach.
LGBTQ rights had largely stayed out of her senate campaign until the video. Hartzler has vehemently stressed a desire to "face down the threat" of China and maintain border security.
However, in the past, Hartzler has publicly opposed transgender women participating in women's sports. Last February, Hartzler called the Equality Act "an affront to women's rights." Among many civil rights protections, the act would prohibit discrimination of an athlete based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or sex.
Hartzler jumped into the crowded U.S. Senate race last June. At least half a dozen Republican contenders have also announced plans to formally file for candidacy once filing opens Feb. 22.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley endorsed Hartzler on Saturday. He announced his endorsement over the weekend at the state GOP's annual Lincoln Day Event in St. Charles, Missouri.
"Vicky has the integrity, the heart, and the toughness to represent MO," Hawley wrote on social media. "I can't wait to work with her."
Hartzler has represented Missouri's 4th Congressional District in the west central region of the state since 2011.
