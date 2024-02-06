All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 16, 2022

Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate. Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman, has made national headlines as she shatters women's swimming records...

Monica Obradovic
Vicky Hartzler
Vicky Hartzler

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate.

Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman, has made national headlines as she shatters women's swimming records.

Hartzler called out Thomas in a 30-second video titled "Coach" on YouTube.

"Women's sports are for women, not men pretending to be women," Hartzler said.

Hartzler's ad follows national debate on whether transgender athletes should participate in sports against athletes of the same gender. Those opposed argue at-birth biology puts trans women at an unfair advantage. Some supporters, including 300 swimmers who wrote to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in support of Thomas last week, say transgender athletes deserve to participate in safe and welcoming athletic environments.

In January, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to update the association's policy for transgender athletes. The policy will require athletes to document sport-specific testosterone levels starting this winter.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In her ad, Hartzler said she would not "look away while woke liberals destroy women's sports." Hartzler is a former teacher and track coach.

LGBTQ rights had largely stayed out of her senate campaign until the video. Hartzler has vehemently stressed a desire to "face down the threat" of China and maintain border security.

However, in the past, Hartzler has publicly opposed transgender women participating in women's sports. Last February, Hartzler called the Equality Act "an affront to women's rights." Among many civil rights protections, the act would prohibit discrimination of an athlete based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or sex.

Hartzler jumped into the crowded U.S. Senate race last June. At least half a dozen Republican contenders have also announced plans to formally file for candidacy once filing opens Feb. 22.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley endorsed Hartzler on Saturday. He announced his endorsement over the weekend at the state GOP's annual Lincoln Day Event in St. Charles, Missouri.

"Vicky has the integrity, the heart, and the toughness to represent MO," Hawley wrote on social media. "I can't wait to work with her."

Hartzler has represented Missouri's 4th Congressional District in the west central region of the state since 2011.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy