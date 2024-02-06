Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate.

Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman, has made national headlines as she shatters women's swimming records.

Hartzler called out Thomas in a 30-second video titled "Coach" on YouTube.

"Women's sports are for women, not men pretending to be women," Hartzler said.

Hartzler's ad follows national debate on whether transgender athletes should participate in sports against athletes of the same gender. Those opposed argue at-birth biology puts trans women at an unfair advantage. Some supporters, including 300 swimmers who wrote to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in support of Thomas last week, say transgender athletes deserve to participate in safe and welcoming athletic environments.

In January, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to update the association's policy for transgender athletes. The policy will require athletes to document sport-specific testosterone levels starting this winter.