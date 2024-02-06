Harry Blackwell remembered as giving pioneer of community

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Community and business leaders chronicle Harry Lee Blackwell's legacy to the Poplar Bluff community and the Southeast Missouri region as one of giving and creating a positive impact.

Blackwell, 78, of Naylor, Missouri, died Christmas Day. He and his family owned The Harry Blackwell family of vehicle dealerships in Dexter and Malden, Missouri. He formerly co-owned a dealership in Poplar Bluff.

Wayne Marquis of American Furniture and Appliance Mart knew Blackwell at least 30 years.

"He is one of the finest people I've ever known in my life," Marquis said. "I don't really know how to put it in words, but he would do anything for anybody. Basically, anybody who came into contact with him was better after they met him. He was just an extraordinary, remarkable individual. It saddens me deeply for him to be gone.

"The biggest thing I remember is his kindness to other people, and he was always there willing to help if anybody ever needed anything. All you had to do is ask. He was always there."

Blackwell had many friends and, Marquis said, "When it comes to helping people who are in need, Harry would do stuff literally almost daily. No one would know anything about it but the person he was helping. He did it because he honestly felt he should do it and he had the capability of doing it, so he did.

"I'm a better person for knowing him; there's no question."

Others agreed, his passing will leave a loss in the region.

Mel Jackson, Southern Bank senior vice president and market president, called Blackwell "a man's man and a true gentleman. He treated everyone better than he would expect to be treated. He was a really great person."

Jackson has known Blackwell many years, but they had worked together 10 to 12 years.

Retired Daily American Republic publisher Don Schrieber remembered Blackwell as a "pioneer of the community, who did a lot for the community."

Schrieber said, "I have the utmost respect for him. He was a good friend and a mentor. He was among two or three people who were supportive of me when I started in business. I'll never forget that."

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public information officer Sgt. Clark Parrott got to know Blackwell by taking his patrol car in for repairs. They soon became friends.

Parrott recalled, "He was a man of character. He was above reproach.