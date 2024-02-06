Harry Blackwell remembered as giving pioneer of community

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Community and business leaders chronicle Harry Lee Blackwell's legacy to the Poplar Bluff community and the Southeast Missouri region as one of giving and creating a positive impact.
Blackwell, 78, of Naylor, Missouri, died Christmas Day. He and his family owned The Harry Blackwell family of vehicle dealerships in Dexter and Malden, Missouri. He formerly co-owned a dealership in Poplar Bluff.
Wayne Marquis of American Furniture and Appliance Mart knew Blackwell at least 30 years.
"He is one of the finest people I've ever known in my life," Marquis said. "I don't really know how to put it in words, but he would do anything for anybody. Basically, anybody who came into contact with him was better after they met him. He was just an extraordinary, remarkable individual. It saddens me deeply for him to be gone.
"The biggest thing I remember is his kindness to other people, and he was always there willing to help if anybody ever needed anything. All you had to do is ask. He was always there."
Blackwell had many friends and, Marquis said, "When it comes to helping people who are in need, Harry would do stuff literally almost daily. No one would know anything about it but the person he was helping. He did it because he honestly felt he should do it and he had the capability of doing it, so he did.
"I'm a better person for knowing him; there's no question."
Others agreed, his passing will leave a loss in the region.
Mel Jackson, Southern Bank senior vice president and market president, called Blackwell "a man's man and a true gentleman. He treated everyone better than he would expect to be treated. He was a really great person."
Jackson has known Blackwell many years, but they had worked together 10 to 12 years.
Retired Daily American Republic publisher Don Schrieber remembered Blackwell as a "pioneer of the community, who did a lot for the community."
Schrieber said, "I have the utmost respect for him. He was a good friend and a mentor. He was among two or three people who were supportive of me when I started in business. I'll never forget that."
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public information officer Sgt. Clark Parrott got to know Blackwell by taking his patrol car in for repairs. They soon became friends.
Parrott recalled, "He was a man of character. He was above reproach.
"He was a huge supporter of the highway patrol, and our mission."
When the Badge of Honor Benefit started, "Harry was a huge supporter. I think the last four years he had been the title sponsor. He would do anything for anybody."
Parrott also knew Blackwell on a personal level.
"When I lived in Dexter, I would take my car, got it serviced, and he and I would sit around, have a cup of coffee, or go to lunch," Parrott said. "His wisdom about life and everything day-to-day we all deal with -- his advice was impeccable. He'll be greatly missed, professionally, but also personally by anybody who was blessed to know Harry Blackwell. If you were able to count him as a friend, that was a treasure that you'll always have."
Poplar Bluff city manager Matt Winters said, Blackwell "has positively impacted Poplar Bluff and our region for decades. Mr. Blackwell was an important and vital businessman whose businesses not only created good paying jobs for local citizens, but also offered an invaluable service for the entire region. He served as a strong community and civic leader and was especially concerned with improving opportunities for youth."
Whenever there was a need, Winters recalled, "you could always count on Harry to go above and beyond to pitch in and help out. Mr. Blackwell has left a legacy of giving in our community that will not soon be forgotten."
Former city manager Mark Massingham said, "Poplar Bluff lost one of its finest. Harry was always there for this community. He not only employed a lot of people, he was always available to help Poplar Bluff move forward, from highway projects to the internet use tax."
When Massingham took the job as city manager, Blackwell personally visited him to let him know "If there was anything he could do to help to please call him. He loved Poplar Bluff."
Poplar Bluff police chief Danny Whiteley reflected on Blackwell's life.
"When I think back on the years I have known Harry, the thing that sticks out most to me is the fact he has always been the same genuine person," Whiteley said.
Calling Blackwell's life "a great success story of humble beginnings to a business icon in the new car industry, and he never changed," Whiteley added, "His word was his bond and you could not have a better friend than Harry Blackwell; I will miss him greatly."
Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce president Steve Halter said, "20 years ago, Harry Blackwell was selected by the chamber as our Citizen of the Year.
"Harry and his family had a positive impact on Poplar Bluff and the entire region. Harry was a great business man, an excellent family man and contributed generously to his community. He will be dearly missed, and I pray God will help his family through this difficult time," Halter said.
Community leader and educator Dr. Tom Lawson described Blackwell as "a very honest and transparent business man for all the years I've known him. He brought Poplar Bluff to the forefront in car dealerships. He was always supportive of Highway 67. He understood the highway infrastructure will bring major improvements" to the region.