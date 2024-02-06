All sections
October 18, 2018

Harlem Globetrotters to visit Show Me Center

Southeast Missourian

Exhibition basketball team and Guinness World Record holders The Harlem Globetrotters are set to bring their razzle dazzle basketball skills to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau at 7 p.m. Jan. 16, according to a news release Wednesday.

Cape Girardeau is one of the team's 250 stops in North America and will feature elite dunkers and exceptional ball handlers, the statement said.

An all-star roster will be present including Big Easy Lofton, Hi- Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson and Hammer Harrison, as well as Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm.

The team also will bring the largest female roster in team history, according to the release, including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young and Mighty Mortimer.

And after the game, the Harlem Globetrotters will remain on the court for autographs and photographs.

Through the years, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents.

Inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans over nine decades, including popes, kings, queens and presidents.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 and will be available at harlemglobetrotters.com, showmecenter.biz or at the Show Me Center box office.

