NewsDecember 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Jesus

Cars enter the 4-H barn at Arena Park on Tuesday to celebrate Christmas in a drive through style. Hosted by La Croix Church and Lighthouse United, stations of family units gave out party hats, balloons, icing and more, and held signs wishing Jesus Happy Birthday.

Sarah Yenesel
Cars enter the 4H barn at Arena Park on Tuesday to celebrate Christmas in a drive through style. Hosted by La Croix Church and Lighthouse United, stations of family units gave out party hats, balloons, icing and more, and held signs wishing Jesus Happy Birthday. The stations were inspired by the book "Happy Birthday Jesus" by Michelle Medlock Adams. Children's Connections and Special Needs Coordinator from La Croix Kristin Thomas said they chose to do this instead of the annual live nativity so they could celebrate the birth of Jesus in a safe way this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah Yenesel
Cars enter the 4-H barn at Arena Park on Tuesday to celebrate Christmas in a drive through style. Hosted by La Croix Church and Lighthouse United, stations of family units gave out party hats, balloons, icing and more, and held signs wishing Jesus Happy Birthday. The stations were inspired by the book "Happy Birthday Jesus" by Michelle Medlock Adams. Children's Connections and Special Needs Coordinator from La Croix Kristin Thomas said they chose to do this instead of the annual live nativity so they could celebrate the birth of Jesus in a safe way this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

