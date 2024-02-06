Hamblin poetry collection focuses on Alzheimer's disease

When many people hear the name Robert Hamblin, their minds automatically assume the name William Faulkner will follow close behind.

With good reason, since Hamblin is nationally and internationally known as a Faulkner expert. He has written numerous books about the Mississippi author over the years. In fact, because of Hamblin and L.D. Brodksy, Southeast Missouri State University can boast of being the home of the third largest Faulkner collection in the world.

But as Hamblin addressed a group of about 20 people Saturday at the Cape River Heritage Museum in downtown Cape Girardeau, he explained his presentation was not going to be about William Faulkner, and it was not going to be happy.

He did not lie on either account.

Hamblin only alluded to Faulkner in passing, saying because of Faulkner, Hamblin and his wife, Kaye, were able to travel many places, going to 49 of the 50 states, and abroad to London and Japan. The couple had booked a trip for the remaining state, Alaska, but life had other plans.

Two years ago, Kaye Hamblin, his wife of 58 years, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Saturday, Hamblin shared poetry from his book “Darkness Descending: Love Poems for a Beloved Stricken with Alzheimer’s.” The poetry presents the perspective of a husband, as the caregiver to his wife. Hamblin wrote of waiting rooms, waiting as his wife endures many medical tests and of river walks they used to share, but now he shares only with their dog, Moo. He wrote of the good days; he wrote of the bad days. The frustration and fear as he worries about the day he will no longer be able to reach her.

Hamblin said Kaye always recognizes him in a photo of them in London. In the image, they are in front of the Cheshire Cheese pub, and he is wearing a London Fog coat. He said Kaye often knows him by various versions of his first name — “Bobby,” “Robert” and “Bob” — all nomenclatures representative of various points in their shared life.

Hamblin’s main role these days is that of caregiver.

He credits his ability to stay with Kaye to their children, Laurie and Stephen, who live nearby. Also, Hamblin said the couple has many friends who drop by for visits so he can make quick trips to a store and run other necessary errands.

Kaye is a retired elementary teacher, and also a writer herself. She authored “Finding Julia: The Early Development of Southeast Missouri” and a children’s book. Ever humble about her own abilities, but still wanting it to be her own, Robert Hamblin said she only allowed him to proofread them.

“‘People will think you wrote it, Bob,’” Hamblin quoted his wife as saying.