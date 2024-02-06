All sections
NewsMarch 8, 2022

'Guns out' search warrant yields arrests in Cape County

Locals driving near the housing community at Cedar Hills Lane were warned away by police Friday morning. The situation unfolded as law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions, including Cape Girardeau County and Alton, Illinois, served a search warrant north of Cape Girardeau city limits. The warrant was served to locate evidence of a recent Alton shooting...

Michael Leifer

Locals driving near the housing community at Cedar Hills Lane were warned away by police Friday morning.

The situation unfolded as law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions, including Cape Girardeau County and Alton, Illinois, served a search warrant north of Cape Girardeau city limits. The warrant was served to locate evidence of a recent Alton shooting.

Motorists turned away were reportedly told by officers that guns were out. No shots were fired and no firearms were reported confiscated by the officers.

Although it is undisclosed whether the search yielded evidence of a shooting, two men were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The suspects were not reported to have been armed at the time of their arrests.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said it's common for a SWAT team to have their weapons visible during any felony search warrant.

There is no public safety concern and the investigation remains ongoing, Windbigler said.

