Guest musicians to perform Thursday at Jackson Municipal Band concert

Special guest musicians Doug Rees and "Hurricane" Ruth LaMaster will take the stage following the regular performance of the Jackson Municipal Band, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, 850 Symphony Lane in Jackson.

Thursday's performance will mark the second time LaMaster and Rees have ever teamed up on stage.

LaMaster will begin on vocals with Rees accompanying on guitar. Later, LaMaster said she plans to yield the microphone to Rees's vocals.

LaMaster hails from Beardstown, Illinois, and resides in the St. Louis area. Rees is a Jackson native.

Although Rees and LaMaster are not formally in the same band, Rees said they plan to conduct much of Thursday's performance as though they were.