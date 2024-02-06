Groups warn limits on race education would include Holocaust

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Civil rights leaders on Monday warned Missouri lawmakers attempts to ban critical race theory in schools could scare educators away from teaching about the Holocaust.

Rabbis, teachers and others testified during an informational Joint Committee on Education hearing about critical race theory, a framework for examining the effects race and racism have on institutions.

Dee Dee Simon, a member of the state's Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission, said the board is worried limits on how educators teach about race "would obstruct and or hinder Holocaust education in the classroom."

"Would it make it illegal to tell students the truth, based on facts, that the Nazis were systematically unfair to the Jewish people?" she asked. "Would it make it illegal to say that the Nazis legislated the persecution of the Jews and that these were race laws?"

Of 425 Missouri school districts, three said they used critical race theory or The New York Times' 1619 Project in curricula, according to a July survey by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Missouri's GOP-led Legislature is not in session, and no bills to ban critical race theory are pending. But Republican lawmakers filed longshot proposals this year in a show of opposition to the theory.

The earliest Missouri lawmakers could take action on critical race theory is in January, when they return for their annual legislative session.