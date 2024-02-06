All sections
NewsMay 22, 2018

Groups suing Missouri call for action before election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Advocacy groups suing Missouri for alleged federal voter registration law violations are asking a judge to intervene before upcoming elections. On Friday, the groups asked U.S. Western District Court Judge Brian Wimes to direct the state to change its practices before the November general election...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Advocacy groups suing Missouri for alleged federal voter registration law violations are asking a judge to intervene before upcoming elections.

On Friday, the groups asked U.S. Western District Court Judge Brian Wimes to direct the state to change its practices before the November general election.

At issue is a federal lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and local chapters of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, an AFL-CIO constituency.

They claim the Revenue Department doesn't automatically update voter registration after address changes and isn't providing all required registration information to voters. It says the secretary of state isn't ensuring laws are followed.

A spokeswoman said the Secretary of State's Office had not seen the motion Monday. A Revenue Department spokeswoman declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending.

State News
