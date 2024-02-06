Group: Missouri charter schools miss out on revenue

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's charter schools have missed out on millions of dollars in local funding over the past decade, according to an industry group.

The Missouri Charter Public School Association told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch a fiscal review reveals funding inequities dating to 2007 when the state changed its laws regarding school aid distribution.

Lawmakers didn't allow the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant charter schools the same local tax revenue other public schools receive, such as the merchants and manufacturers tax, the group said.

The changes also froze funding from property taxes and other regional fees for charter schools. The state calculates that portion of local funding from 2005 figures for charter schools, while public schools see taxes based on the previous year's revenue.

In St. Louis, property tax revenue has increased by roughly 28% from 2005 to 2017, but charter schools haven't seen a financial boost, according to the association.