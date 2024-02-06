In a topic change driven by Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gateway Church pastor Ben Porter Jr. came up with a new subject at the last minute for his weekly panel discussion about race Thursday.

The Rev. Ben Porter, pastor of Gateway Church, opens a discussion focused on "Blue on Black Crime" during a town hall Thursday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

In Gateway’s sanctuary in Cape Girardeau’s former Federal Building at 339 Broadway, Porter renamed the event as “Blue on Black Crime.”

Three Black men joined Porter on stage for an hourlong conversation.

Trent Ball, associate vice president for equity and access at Southeast Missouri State University, said he can’t get out of his mind the thought that Blake’s three minor children “saw their Dad’s blood splashed on them.”

Ball, who said his own father was a police officer for six years, said “the Black man is assumed to be the aggressor” in situations.

“This happens over and over and we don’t hold anybody responsible,” said Patrick Buck, a truck driver.

Xavier Payne, a student leader at Southeast, sported a T-shirt that read “Racism is Pandemic Too, and said he has watched the 9.4 second video of Blake being shot in the back “about 100 times.”

Payne urged attendees to look at the system as a whole, adding “humans make errors.”

Porter cited the example of a Baltimore police officer who said he understood he had a particular target to make while on patrol, with the pastor noting the officer met his quota of traffic stops and arrests primarily among the Black population.