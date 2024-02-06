All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 3, 2021

Ground-A-Bout acquires Baristas Coffee Bar in Cape Girardeau

Starting this week, Baristas Coffee Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau is no more. The coffee house at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street opened as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette on Tuesday. “Baristas has made a name for itself as a wonderful shop here in Cape,” Bob Schooley, co-founder of The Ground-A-Bout, said. “It’s the pinnacle of coffee shops here in Cape, in my opinion. We saw an opportunity to expand our business, and we went for it.” ...

Monica Obradovic
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian File Baristas Coffee Bar opened as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette in downtown Cape Girardeau on June 1.

Starting this week, Baristas Coffee Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau is no more.

The coffee house at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street opened as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette on Tuesday.

“Baristas has made a name for itself as a wonderful shop here in Cape,” Bob Schooley, co-founder of The Ground-A-Bout, said. “It’s the pinnacle of coffee shops here in Cape, in my opinion. We saw an opportunity to expand our business, and we went for it.”

This will be The Ground-A-Bout’s second location. Schooley first opened The Ground-A-Bout in 2016 with his wife, Serena, off East Adams Street in Jackson.

For the most part, the menu will stay the same at first, Schooley said. The Ground-A-Bout Marquette will keep the best of what Baristas offered and also serve some of The Ground-A-Bout’s signature eats. Eventually, the new location will serve lunch items as well.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Ground-A-Bout Marquette will not source from Kaldi’s Coffee, a specialty coffee roaster in St. Louis, as Baristas did. Instead, the coffee house will serve coffee Schooley roasts weekly and will still offer Firepot Nomadic Teas.

Menu items cost either the same or less than what they did before, according to Schooley.

The Ground-A-Bout will also honor Baristas Coffee Bar gift cards and reward system, Mobile Bytes. Eventually, The Ground-A-Bout will roll out its own rewards system, Schooley said.

Acquiring Baristas is not the only new development Schooley has planned for this year.

The Ground-A-Bout will begin the process of opening a third location later this year.

Schooley anticipates breaking ground on a another shop in Jackson sometime in late summer. The new Ground-A-Bout will feature a double drive-through and be between Don Carlos and Wing Etc. off East Jackson Boulevard.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy