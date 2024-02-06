Ground-A-Bout acquires Baristas Coffee Bar in Cape Girardeau

Starting this week, Baristas Coffee Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau is no more.

The coffee house at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street opened as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette on Tuesday.

“Baristas has made a name for itself as a wonderful shop here in Cape,” Bob Schooley, co-founder of The Ground-A-Bout, said. “It’s the pinnacle of coffee shops here in Cape, in my opinion. We saw an opportunity to expand our business, and we went for it.”

This will be The Ground-A-Bout’s second location. Schooley first opened The Ground-A-Bout in 2016 with his wife, Serena, off East Adams Street in Jackson.

For the most part, the menu will stay the same at first, Schooley said. The Ground-A-Bout Marquette will keep the best of what Baristas offered and also serve some of The Ground-A-Bout’s signature eats. Eventually, the new location will serve lunch items as well.