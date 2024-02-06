Grotto at St. Mary's of the Barrens in Perryville celebrates 100 years

In 1920, a grotto in honor of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal was dedicated in Perryville, Missouri, after two years of construction amid a World War and worldwide illness. Next month, the 100th anniversary celebration will take place on the grounds.

“It’s a special time here on campus,” said Don Fulford, president and CEO of the Association of the Miraculous Medal, a not-for-profit group that operates on site at St. Mary’s of the Barrens in Perryville, home to the grotto. “When we renovated in 2018, we did a lot of new planting, and all of that is coming into full focus now.”

The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal draws thousands of visitors from all over the country, and honors Mary, mother of Jesus. Founded by Catholic priests of the Vincentian order in 1827, the seminary was the first institute of higher education west of the Mississippi River, Fulford said.

In 1830, St. Catherine Laboure had a vision of Mary and vowed to share the Miraculous Medal with the world, according to a brochure.

The medal depicts Mary and a crown of stars, and is worn as a Catholic devotional.

This artist's rendering shows the rosary walk's layout at St. Mary's of the Barrens in Perryville, Missouri. Southeast Missourian file

An order of nuns, the Daughters of Charity, also served the Perryville community for 95 years, and they lived on the grounds as well, according to previous reporting.

They and the Vincentian priests founded the Association of the Miraculous Medal in 1918.

Although the seminary ceased holding classes and the church has not had a parish since 1965, Fulford noted the existing museum and chapel are beautiful spaces for reflection and prayer.

In the early 1900s, Vincentian Superior Father William Musson first spoke of the need for shrines in Mary’s honor in the United States.

“Our church was here 30 years before the Civil War,” Fulford said.