Griggs released from duties as Miner police chief; plans appeal

MINER, Mo. — Miner police chief Christopher Griggs was released from his duties Friday after an impeachment hearing March 11. But the fight is not over.

“We believe it is outrageous,” Griggs’ attorney Jim McClellan said. “The result doesn’t surprise us because the investigation was a sham.”

A findings of fact and conclusion of law was delivered to Griggs and McClellan on Friday, summarizing the events leading to the March 11 hearing and the hearing itself.

During the board of aldermen’s impeachment hearing, Miner city attorney Tabatha Thurman presented evidence and a witness — city clerk Darrin Skinner — to show Griggs, who as an elected official is required to work a 40-hour week and be on call at all times, did not fulfill his required duties.

According to a summary of time logs from July 31, 2018, through Jan. 22, 2019, Miner officials documented approximately 374 hours of missed work for which Griggs received more than $8,384.60 in compensation. Meeting minutes from July 30, 2012, through Oct. 16, 2018, were also presented describing conversations board members and mayors had with and without the presence of Griggs about his failure to work a 40-hour week.

During the hearing, Skinner also described events beginning in 2011 through the present day with former board members and mayors receiving complaints Griggs didn’t work a 40-hour week and interviews with current police personnel who stated the morale of the department and financial budgets of the city were negatively impacted.

During the hearing, the employment of Laura Adams was also discussed. Griggs had terminated Adams, a dispatcher, on three separate occasions and she was reinstated twice by the Miner board. During the hearing, Griggs was accused of violating Miner Ordinance 1035, which states, “the Marshall falls under the direction of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen and must follow directions from them unless he is given an unlawful order.”

Griggs failed to attend meetings and didn’t offer further explanation for terminating Adams according to the findings of fact and the board “heard no evidence where there were criminal charges or any wrong doing demonstrated by Laura Adams.”