Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The family of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens has been subjected to "serious threats" in the days since he released a violent campaign video in which he declares he's "hunting" RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only, the lawyer for his ex-wife said in court Thursday.

Attorney Helen Wade said during a court hearing in the former couple's child custody case that Sheena Greitens has received written threats, noting her email address is a public record because she's an employee at a public university.

"We live in a country where this kind of rhetoric has resulted in violence," she said. "It's in writing, 'Wouldn't it be awful if someone hunted down and killed Eric Greitens and his entire family. Golly that would be terrible.' That's one of them. The other one is so horrible I can't read it aloud in court."

The hearing was part of the case to decide whether custody of the couple's two sons should be overseen by a court in Missouri or in Texas, where Sheena Greitens and the boys now live. In a March affidavit as part of the case, Sheena Greitens accused her ex-husband of verbal and physical abuse.

Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in June 2018 after an extramarital affair spawned a criminal charge in St. Louis, has repeatedly called the abuse allegations lies. He accused Sheena Greitens of collaborating with people he considers RINOs in an effort to sabotage his Senate campaign.

The 38-second campaign ad that dropped Monday shows Eric Greitens brandishing a shotgun. An armed tactical team breaks into a home and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades. Greitens enters through the smoke and says: "Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There's no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn't expire until we save our country."

Eric Greitens said the ad was meant to be humorous and not taken literally. He was not at the hearing.

This image from video shows Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, in a campaign video ad brandishing a long gun and declaring he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. Courtesy of Eric Greitens for U.S. Senate via AP

"I'm disappointed Eric isn't here today because we were hoping that we would be able to get him to make a statement clearly denouncing the use of any sort of violence against my client," Wade said.

Eric Greitens's attorney, Gary Stamper, said in court "it's disingenuous to suggest" Greitens "would want harm to befall her." Stamper said later in a statement that the two threats provided in a document from Wade were not death threats, but he still denounced them.

In a phone interview with The Associated Press after the hearing, Sheena Greitens said she was left shaken by the video earlier this week.