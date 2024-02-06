Greitens pledges bold tax reform

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday promised the "boldest state tax reform in America" even as new federal and state tax cuts are just taking effect.

Greitens said he wants lower taxes for people and businesses, but he didn't reveal any further specifics in his second State of the State address. He said he'll lay out a detailed plan "early next week."

"It is the boldest state tax reform in America," Greitens said in prepared remarks delivered to the Republican-led Legislature. "And with your help, we will lower taxes for working families and make it easier for businesses to come to Missouri and create jobs."

Greitens' call for tax cuts comes as Missouri is implementing the first phase of a state income-tax cut passed by Missouri lawmakers in 2014 and federal tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump are taking effect.

State Budget director Dan Haug has said the federal tax change is expected to cost the state about $58 million for a full fiscal year in lost revenue, and House Budget chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said the state income-tax cut is projected to cost roughly $240 million in the fiscal year that begins in July. Missouri has a more than $27 billion budget.

Considering that lost revenue, Greitens and the legislative budget leaders are predicting modest revenue growth next year of 2.5 percent.

Greitens said tax changes will be done in a way that's "fiscally sound, maintains our state's triple-A credit rating, and does not burden our children with debt."

Both Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson and Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard have said they're also interested in working on tax policy this session.