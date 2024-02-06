Greitens picks consulting firm partner as Missouri's COO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A partner at a global management consulting firm was announced Wednesday as the person to fill the state's new chief operating officer position Republican Gov. Eric Greitens created through an executive order.

Greitens chose Drew Erdmann from major consulting firm McKinsey and Company, which has done work for the Pentagon.

"Our government needs to do more with less. They are supposed to serve you," Greitens said during an announcement at a Jefferson City steel manufacturing business. "The mission of the COO is to work with me to make our government work better for you."

The governor, who took office Monday, did not take questions from reporters.

The COO, who will report to Greitens, is supposed to work with state agencies to cut redundant programs and improve efficiency.

Spokesman Parker Briden said the position won't change the responsibilities of administration commissioner Sarah Steelman, whose office manages state government. Briden said Erdmann will be "intimately involved" in a review of state regulations ordered by Greitens on Tuesday.