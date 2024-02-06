Greitens delays tax policy tour after admitting to affair

Greitens acknowledged being "unfaithful" in his marriage after a Wednesday report by St. Louis television station KMOV about his affair with a woman in 2015.

Greitens has denied more lurid allegations contained in a secretly recorded conversation between the woman and her ex-husband, including claims that Greitens threatened to release photos of her if she spoke about the affair. The woman's attorneys say she wants the media and public to leave her alone.

The scandal could present major challenges as Greitens seeks to implement his tax change agenda.