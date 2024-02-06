Gregory named Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E commander

Philip Gregory has been named to replace Capt. Jeff Vitale as the new commander of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E. Vitale recently retired after 30 years with the highway patrol.

“I look forward to the new challenges and working with the other law enforcement agencies in the troop, as well as those in the communities we serve in Southeast Missouri,” said Gregory, who has served as a lieutenant with the Division of Drug and Crime Control since July 2010.

For the past nine years, Gregory supervised District III, which included DDCC units in Troop C and Troop E.

The DDCC officers Gregory supervised investigated homicides, auto thefts, bank robberies, narcotics and public corruption. The division also often provides assistance to local agencies on some investigations, such as homicides.

A Fredericktown, Missouri, native, Gregory joined the highway patrol Aug. 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class.

Upon graduating from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 11 — Stoddard County.

On June 1, 1995, Gregory transferred to Troop E, Zone 5 — Cape Girardeau, Scott, and Bollinger counties.

In August 1997, Gregory transferred from Troop E to Troop I, Zone 2 — Phelps County, where he was promoted to corporal in September 1998 and designated assistant zone supervisor there.