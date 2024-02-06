Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary seeks green light

What will likely be Cape Girardeau’s first medical marijuana dispensary is one step closer to opening following an on-site inspection Tuesday.

Developers of the Greenlight dispensary, 1001 Broadway, hope to receive a “green light” from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) in time for an opening sometime next week.

“We could get it (approval) two days from now or two weeks from now,” said Greenlight CEO John Mueller of Kansas City, Missouri, who was in Cape Girardeau for Tuesday’s compliance inspection.

The Greenlight building at the intersection of Broadway and Harmony Street was originally a service station and has housed several businesses over the years. For its latest purpose, the building has been remodeled to include reception, sales, storage and product preparation areas.

Glass cases in the sales area, similar to those found in jewelry stores, will soon display a variety of marijuana-infused products ranging from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls and edibles.

A pair of DHSS compliance officers toured the building Tuesday, ascertaining Greenlight is in compliance with all of Missouri’s medical marijuana dispensary regulations.

“It’s a pretty extensive list,” said compliance officer Lucas Touchette as he and fellow inspector Stephen Marr walked through and photographed all areas of the dispensary.

Although final approval must come from DHSS, Touchette said based on Tuesday’s compliance inspection it appeared Greenlight is “good to go.”

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services compliance officer Stephen Marr photographs Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary complance director Krystal Wright as she holds a copy of Greenlight's operations manual during a DHSS compliance inspection Tuesday of the Cape Girardeau dispensary. Jay Wolz

To receive state approval, medical marijuana dispensaries must demonstrate they meet or exceed a lengthy list of DHSS requirements, such as, but not limited to, facility layout and security, product tracking, operational policies, employee training, records maintenance and more.