Green, Thomas square off for Ward 3 post

Located in the heart of the City of Cape Girardeau, about 5% of registered Ward 3 voters participated in the Feb. 4 primary election which set the stage for Tuesday's race between Nathan Thomas and Renita Green for a Ward 3 City Council seat.

Renita Green

Thomas was appointed to serve on the Cape Girardeau City Council in August after previous Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn moved to another ward.

The short-tenured incumbent Thomas garnered 101 votes in the February primary. Green finished in a close-second with 73 votes to secure her place on the ballot.

Previously, Green ran as a Democratic candidate against Rep. Kathy Swan in a November 2018 race to serve as state representative for District 147 -- a seat held by Swan since 2012.

Cape Girardeau County employees Corey Underwood and Jeff Walter help set up a polling station Monday, April 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Thomas, a physical therapist and local business owner, holds degrees from Emory University as a Doctor of Physical Therapy and has a master's degree in Business Administration with concentrations in finance and strategy. He also serves as the vice president of the Board of Directors at the Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum and the Southeast District chairperson for the Missouri Physical Therapy Association board of directors.