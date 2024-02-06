Grauel Building renovations at Southeast are nearly complete

Updates to Southeast Missouri State University’s Grauel Building should be complete by July 14, according to a facilities-management capital-projects update report.

Phil Powers, project manager with K & S Associates, said the building should be ready for the fall semester, even though work was extensive. The project cost more than $4 million.

“All ductwork and electrical and plumbing systems were replaced,” Powers said, as well as the interior and exterior doors.

Windows were upgraded, and the ramp from Normal Street into Rose Theatre was made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The entire floor plan also was changed, Powers said.

“It was a massive demolition,” he said, between knocking out masonry walls and rearranging spaces.

The Pacific Street entrance now opens into a foyer flanked by two common areas for student use, and the first floor includes a data center for students to plug in laptops or tablets to access the internet, Powers said.

In addition to existing group bathrooms on the first and second floor, two single-occupant restrooms have been added to each floor, and each restroom has new fixtures, lighting, sinks and mirrors, Powers said.

Grauel’s third floor had no restrooms before the renovation work.

Office space has been rearranged as well, Powers said.

Ceilings and floors have been updated, with a luxury vinyl tile in the foyer, and rolled carpet in common areas and offices.

“Pretty much, you name it, it’s been changed,” Powers said.