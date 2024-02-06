Grant to help pay for paving roads at Jackson industrial park

Access to Jackson’s South Industrial Park will be improved thanks to a matching grant announced this week by the Delta Regional Authority as part of the organization’s economic development assistance program.

The $137,825 grant will help pay about half the cost of paving two gravel roads at the industrial park, which is near the Jackson city limits.

The project has an estimated cost of $270,325 and will result in the paving of about 1,100 feet of County Road 330 along the south edge of the industrial park between South Farmington Road (Missouri Route PP) and 450 feet of Seabaugh Road between County Road 330 and Lenco Avenue.

According to Jackson administrative services director Rodney Bollinger, the City of Jackson will provide $58,690 for the roadwork while the balance will be paid for by Cape Girardeau County and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

“The City of Jackson believes that providing matching funds for the purpose of constructing these roadway improvements is important to the growth of the industrial park and will improve opportunities for business and industry for the overall improvement of Jackson,” he said.