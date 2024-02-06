Grant sought for homeless shelter in Butler County

Butler County will help local organizations seek a $750,000 grant to establish a homeless shelter for families, children and others who are not served by existing programs.

The funds are available through a state Community Block Development Grant program for disaster recovery, said Crystal Jones, assistant director of Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission.

Jones presented the request last week to commissioners, along with Ann Smith, executive director of South Central Missouri Community Action Agency.

SCMCAA will take the lead on the partnership, but is requiring Butler County to sponsor the grant and act as the pass-through agency, according to the discussion.

"We need a homeless shelter that doesn't have restrictions, for intact family units, women with children and just those in need," said Smith, after commissioners approved the request.

SCMCAA has met with groups interested in the effort, including the domestic violence shelter Haven House; United Gospel Rescue Mission, which runs a men's recovery program; St. Vincent de Paul food pantry; and the Bread Shed.