Grand jurors: St. Louis prosecutor's actions 'reprehensible'

ST. LOUIS -- Members of a grand jury that indicted an investigator in the criminal case against former Gov. Eric Greitens urged a state disciplinary board to take stronger action against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, calling her conduct "reprehensible."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday reported grand jury members last month sent a letter detailing their concerns to St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, and asked him to forward it to the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel. The agency is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by lawyers.

The letter was signed by seven members of a grand jury that indicted investigator William Tisaby on multiple counts of perjury and evidence tampering related to the 2018 invasion of privacy case against Greitens. Tisaby pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor and was placed on probation.

The same grand jury declined to indict Gardner, but the letter offered scathing criticism.

"What we observed was not inadvertent nor inconsequential but was calculated deceit and/or outright incompetence; neither of which is acceptable behavior for a person holding this public office," the letter stated.

A statement from Gardner's office said she "has cooperated fully from the outset. We appreciate that the Office of Disciplinary Counsel conducted a fair and thorough process, and we expect the stipulation agreed to by all parties will soon become final."

Gardner's attorney, Michael Downey, called the letter "bizarre" and said it was unheard of for members of a grand jury to take such a step.

"If you look at Missouri law, grand jurors take an oath, and one of the oaths is that they're supposed to keep their deliberations confidential and not discuss them," Downey said.

Last month, Gardner and the disciplinary counsel reached a joint stipulation agreement at the outset of a disciplinary hearing. Gardner conceded she failed to produce documents and mistakenly maintained all documents had been provided to Greitens' lawyers.

The agreement states Gardner's conduct "was negligent or perhaps reckless, but not intentional," and recommends only a written reprimand, though the Missouri Supreme Court ultimately decides punishment. It's unclear when the court will do so.

Grand jurors wrote they were "extremely disappointed" with the joint stipulation agreement.